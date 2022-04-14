Single Finance (SINGLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Single Finance (SINGLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Single Finance (SINGLE) Information Single Finance is a super intuitive platform for all your DeFi investments, minimizing correlations with the general market. Our signature strategy is a pseudo-market-neutral strategy. Everything here, including capital protection and return calculation, is worked out from your injected capital in USD. Everything is visualized. And everything is at your fingertips. We also launched LP Time Machine, a performance analytics tool for liquidity pools across all EVM compatible chains. The tool shows the full breakdown of backward-simulated P & L (based on capital marked to USD), including LP rewards, DEX reward tokens, and value change due to the price impact. Official Website: https://singlefinance.io/ Whitepaper: https://singlefinance.gitbook.io/single-finance/ Buy SINGLE Now!

Single Finance (SINGLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Single Finance (SINGLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 248.91K $ 248.91K $ 248.91K All-Time High: $ 0.20914 $ 0.20914 $ 0.20914 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00024882 $ 0.00024882 $ 0.00024882 Learn more about Single Finance (SINGLE) price

Single Finance (SINGLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Single Finance (SINGLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SINGLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SINGLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SINGLE's tokenomics, explore SINGLE token's live price!

