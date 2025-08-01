Singularry Price (SINGULARRY)
Singularry (SINGULARRY) is currently trading at 0.01093502 USD with a market cap of $ 10.93M USD. SINGULARRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
SINGULARRY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Singularry to USD was $ -0.00021190949861353.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Singularry to USD was $ -0.0022071922.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Singularry to USD was $ -0.0010201630.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Singularry to USD was $ -0.003396932069770683.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00021190949861353
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022071922
|-20.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010201630
|-9.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003396932069770683
|-23.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Singularry: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-1.90%
-10.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement. Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines. Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
