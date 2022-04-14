SIRE (SIRE) Tokenomics
SIRE (SIRE) Information
SIRE is the world's first agentic DeFAI on-chain sports-betting hedge fund, powered by Bittensor Subnet 44.
SIRE transforms sports intelligence into deployable edge through a self-learning quantitative engine that finds market inefficiencies and routes them into two core products: αVault – On-chain vaults where anyone can deposit USDC to run fully automated betting strategies and earn uncorrelated yield. αLink – A token-gated LLM terminal giving holders direct access to model outputs, mispricing alerts, and risk-adjusted strategies they can execute themselves.
SIRE makes institutional-grade sports intelligence permissionless, automated, and accessible to everyone.
It aligns users, stakers and the protocol in a self-sustaining flywheel where performance fees and buybacks turn execution into network value.
SIRE turns every match into a yield opportunity. No quant background required.
SIRE taps into Bittensor Subnet 44 through the Score Vision Layer, also known as the Optic Nerve of AI. Subnet 44 transforms video into quantifiable data at a massive scale, enabling AI to understand visual information.
SIRE (SIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SIRE (SIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SIRE (SIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SIRE (SIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SIRE's tokenomics, explore SIRE token's live price!
SIRE Price Prediction
Want to know where SIRE might be heading? Our SIRE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.