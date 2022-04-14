Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI) Information

Skibidi memecoin is all about the current state of internet culture. From the dancing guy meme to the Skibidi toilet machinima animations and the viral Skibidi song remixes, it shows just how wild and weird the internet has become.

Meanwhile, the crypto world still feels stuck in the past. The top meme coins are clinging to outdated formats like Doge and Pepe. Skibidi is here to shake things up, dragging crypto into the chaotic, brain-melting madness of today’s memes and turning the space into a giant toilet.

Launched on pump.fun, the token has zero taxes, is 100% community-owned, and is purely for fun. Don’t take it seriously, just enjoy the ride!

Official Website:
https://skibidi.cool/

Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.31K
$ 12.31K$ 12.31K
Total Supply:
$ 761.51M
$ 761.51M$ 761.51M
Circulating Supply:
$ 761.51M
$ 761.51M$ 761.51M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.31K
$ 12.31K$ 12.31K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Skibidi Dop Dop (SKIBIDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SKIBIDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SKIBIDI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

