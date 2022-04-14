Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Tokenomics
Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Information
The Skibidi Toilet meme reimagines a toilet as a dancing, animated character set to the catchy "Skibidi" song, amassing +65 billion views.
Skibidi Toilet is a cryptocurrency that has gained attention for its unique origins and lighthearted approach to crypto. Popular Youtube meme Skibidi Toilet taking over the world.
Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story.
Skibidi Toilet is more than a token it's a movement to embrace the underdog in all of us and transform setbacks into comebacks!
Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SKBDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SKBDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.