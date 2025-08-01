Skill Issue Price (SKILL)
Skill Issue (SKILL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 25.17K USD. SKILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Skill Issue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skill Issue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skill Issue to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skill Issue to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+86.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Skill Issue: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Skill Issue is a meme culture coin centered around the conversational meme phrase "skill issue" which is very popular term in gaming and streaming culture used to poke fun at blunders and fails. Our project is a very strong community that focuses on improving each others "skill issues" and becoming the best versions of ourselves. We blend gaming and memecoins in a world that thrives on entertainment to strengthen our relationships and bring joy to our holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of Skill Issue (SKILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKILL token's extensive tokenomics now!
