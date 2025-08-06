What is Skol ($SKOL)

SKOL is central to a vast ecosystem that joins Vikings, play-to-earn gaming, cryptocurrency education, and community into one project. The team behind this project is dedicated to bringing unique, innovative, and skillfully designed Viking games to its player-base. Cryptocurrency education and transparency are vital to the team, and to the growth of the community. SKOL is available on the Ethereum and Pulsechain blockchain. Ethereum tax is locked at 3% for buy and sell transactions, and 0% for wallet to wallet transfers. The SKOL team has been building out an enormous and expanding network of liquidity pools for stability and growth, while encouraging and educating holders on how to do the same on both Ethereum and Pulse. Please see the regularly updated white paper, as much more awaits SKOL holders, gamers, and investment enthusiasts in both the immediate and distant future of this project. Join SKOL to embark on a journey where bravery is rewarded and the Viking spirit comes alive. Skol!

Skol ($SKOL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Skol ($SKOL) Tokenomics

