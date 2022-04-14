Skol ($SKOL) Tokenomics
Skol ($SKOL) Information
SKOL is central to a vast ecosystem that joins Vikings, play-to-earn gaming, cryptocurrency education, and community into one project. The team behind this project is dedicated to bringing unique, innovative, and skillfully designed Viking games to its player-base. Cryptocurrency education and transparency are vital to the team, and to the growth of the community. SKOL is available on the Ethereum and Pulsechain blockchain. Ethereum tax is locked at 3% for buy and sell transactions, and 0% for wallet to wallet transfers. The SKOL team has been building out an enormous and expanding network of liquidity pools for stability and growth, while encouraging and educating holders on how to do the same on both Ethereum and Pulse. Please see the regularly updated white paper, as much more awaits SKOL holders, gamers, and investment enthusiasts in both the immediate and distant future of this project. Join SKOL to embark on a journey where bravery is rewarded and the Viking spirit comes alive. Skol!
Skol ($SKOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skol ($SKOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Skol ($SKOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Skol ($SKOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SKOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SKOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$SKOL Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.