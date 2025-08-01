What is Skrumble Network (SKM)

With Skrumble Network, we’re currently in the process of building a completely decentralized social media communication application. Incorporating the traditional messaging, audio and video calling for peer-to-peer and groups, it will also include the ability to send cryptocurrencies in-app, and more. It is Skrumble Network’s mission to innovate methods of communication and create opportunities for people to connect globally on the most secure networks possible, which is why we’ll also be building our very own blockchain that is uniquely optimized for communication connections and transactions and cannot be blocked by any firewall.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Skrumble Network (SKM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Skrumble Network (SKM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Skrumble Network (SKM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKM token's extensive tokenomics now!