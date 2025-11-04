XSO is a BEP-20 token deployed on the BNB Chain that serves as a utility and settlement asset for digital payments. The token was created with the purpose of supporting fast and transparent on-chain transactions, enabling invoicing, transfers, and payment processing in cryptocurrency. It includes built-in features such as burn mechanisms for supply adjustment and security functions to protect users. The smart contract has been audited by Hacken to ensure code safety and reliability.

