Discover key insights into Slam (SLAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Slam (SLAM) Information

A revolutionary ecosystem powered by a DeFi Casino, Advanced Charts App, Swap Platform. Slam Token has delivered 4 working products in just one month.

Slam Charts: The Only Charts App for BSC

With Slam Charts, you are able to see each token’s market cap data & Lp amount; both for v1 and for v2. Keep track of your favorite tokens and enjoy the simplicity. You can easily search & track BSC tokens, keep track of 4 wallets simultaneously, calculate tokens worth in USD & crypto currencies. Last but not least, you can add any token or whale wallet to your watchlist to receive push notifications for big buys/sells with the new “Whale Radar” feature!

Slam Swap: Most User Friendly Swap Platform of BSC

Slam Swap will automatically detect the version you should use for a specific token to get the best price. In addition to that, Slam Swap adjusts the correct slippage for you! (There are currently +30 tokens that have this feature but more will be added in the future). SlamSwap has the potential to be the next big DEX.

Slam Vegas: Future of Crypto Gambling

A sophisticated crypto casino with live dealers and over 100 games. Slam Vegas will have blackjack, roulette and baccarat with live dealers, slot games and live games (such as Crazy Time etc.) in our lobby.

Slam Crash

Our OG crash game is now moved to a new domain and it’s separated from Slam Vegas completely. You will now be able to deposit and withdraw BNB or $SLAM to play the crash game. (New tokens will be added on a regular basis) In the new version of the game, there will be features only available for SLAM holders.

Slam Token aims to stand apart from the crowd by building new utilities that benefits the BSC community.

Official Website:
https://slamtoken.com/

Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Slam (SLAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.67M
Total Supply:
$ 755.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 345.53B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 55.04B
All-Time High:
$ 0.893592
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.080257
Slam (SLAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Slam (SLAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SLAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SLAM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SLAM's tokenomics, explore SLAM token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.