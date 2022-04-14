SLAY (SLAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SLAY (SLAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SLAY (SLAY) Information $Slay is a community-driven meme token on Solana that embodies boldness, style, and the unapologetic spirit of internet culture. $Slay celebrates feminine energy, digital self-expression, and the power of aesthetic-driven movements in Web3. The project features NFT collections, viral content, and active social engagement across platforms. It was launched without VC funding, operates transparently, and evolves organically based on community input and participation. $Slay does not promise utility or financial return, but rather positions itself as a cultural experiment shaped by internet-native aesthetics and decentralized collaboration. Official Website: https://slaycoin.club Buy SLAY Now!

SLAY (SLAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 120.92K
Total Supply: $ 998.99M
Circulating Supply: $ 998.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.92K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0001217

SLAY (SLAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SLAY (SLAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLAY's tokenomics, explore SLAY token's live price!

