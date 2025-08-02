What is SLIME (SLIME)

SLIME dreamed of a better life. Tired of the murky waters and the small gains from meme coins, he decided it was time for a change. With ambition burning brighter than ever, $SLIME set out on a transformative journey. From the depths of the swamp to the heights of success, $SLIME is on a mission. Armed with newfound determination and a hunger for greatness, he's ready to take the crypto world by storm. Join $SLIME as he rises from the swamp, conquering challenges and seizing opportunities. This is just the beginning. $SLIME is hungry for success!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SLIME (SLIME) Resource Official Website

SLIME (SLIME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SLIME (SLIME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLIME token's extensive tokenomics now!