SLOVE (SLOVE) Information From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe. With the Sui Foundation's backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain. Powered by Sui's scalability and innovation, we're delivering immersive AR gameplay, empowering developers via the SEED Combinator Program, and building a sustainable gaming future. Official Website: https://playseedgo.com/

SLOVE (SLOVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SLOVE (SLOVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 192.95K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 90.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 214.39K All-Time High: $ 0.193733 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00214386

SLOVE (SLOVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SLOVE (SLOVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLOVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLOVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

