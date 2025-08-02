What is slurp (SLURP)

a cat on solana blockchain that slurps, it's a cute meme cat gif that got ctod by the community, it's goal is to slurp up the entire cryptoverse and transcend into the real world where it slurps everything and everyone up until the whole world is slurped by this cute lovable kitty, kitty slurps so well that nobody can resist its cute and delicate touch, we love it and think everyone else will too.

