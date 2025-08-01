SMACKM Price (SMACKM)
SMACKM (SMACKM) is currently trading at 0.00053889 USD with a market cap of $ 442.38K USD. SMACKM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SMACKM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SMACKM to USD was $ +0.0002633988.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SMACKM to USD was $ +0.0002763205.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SMACKM to USD was $ +0.0000984347617976924.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002633988
|+48.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002763205
|+51.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000984347617976924
|+22.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of SMACKM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-12.53%
+1.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SMACKM is the first meme to introduce “memetility”. $SMACKM is supported by a Play-to-Earn game on Telegram and the collective trust of three leading projects on Hedera. We offer instant utility to participating Hedera tokens, enhancing their value, functionality, and the strength of the Hedera ecosystem. The game that we have built in Unity is called Smack Mosquito. The studio that is building Earthlings.land and that has already launched Steam Runner, on the google and IOS app stores, will be launching the game on Telegram in February 2025. Smack Mosquito will not require wallet connection to play but will require wallet connection in order to claim awarded tokens.
Understanding the tokenomics of SMACKM (SMACKM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMACKM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
