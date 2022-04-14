SMARDEX USDN (USDN) Tokenomics
USDN is a pioneering synthetic U.S. dollar token developed within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike traditional stablecoins that often depend on centralized reserves or collateral to maintain their value, USDN employs a fully decentralized approach. Its value stability is achieved through a mathematical financial process known as a Delta-Neutral strategy. This strategy involves balancing two distinct groups of participants:
- Vault Participants: These users deposit assets into the protocol’s vault to mint USDN tokens.
- Long Position Traders: These traders open leveraged long positions on the underlying asset, seeking amplified exposure.
The interplay between these groups ensures that USDN maintains a value close to that of the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating yields for its holders. This design offers a decentralized alternative to traditional stablecoins, providing both stability and profitability within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. ￼
Understanding the tokenomics of SMARDEX USDN (USDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
