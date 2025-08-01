SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price (WUSDN)
SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) is currently trading at 1.069 USD with a market cap of $ 1.67M USD. WUSDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WUSDN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.009028627582387.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.0166768276.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.0179660416.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ +0.0023471242522522.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.009028627582387
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0166768276
|-1.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0179660416
|-1.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0023471242522522
|+0.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-0.83%
-0.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
