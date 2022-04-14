Smart Energy Pay (SEP) Tokenomics
Smart Energy Pay is a blockchain-powered solution designed to revolutionize the energy sector by enabling secure, transparent energy payments. Integrating our patented 3D wind device for renewable energy generation, the project combines decentralized finance (DeFi) with green energy. Built on its own blockchain, Smart Energy Pay aims to create sustainable, efficient, and accessible energy markets for consumers and businesses alike.
Understanding the tokenomics of Smart Energy Pay (SEP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SEP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SEP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
