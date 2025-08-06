SmarterCoin Price (SMRTR)
SmarterCoin (SMRTR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMRTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SMRTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMRTR price information.
During today, the price change of SmarterCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SmarterCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SmarterCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SmarterCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SmarterCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.32%
-7.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SmarterCoin is the second project within the SmartCoin ecosystem, a multi-phase yield farming protocol on Avalanche (AVAX) with an innovative self-feeding tokenomics system and a 100% fair launch.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of SmarterCoin (SMRTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMRTR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SMRTR to VND
₫--
|1 SMRTR to AUD
A$--
|1 SMRTR to GBP
￡--
|1 SMRTR to EUR
€--
|1 SMRTR to USD
$--
|1 SMRTR to MYR
RM--
|1 SMRTR to TRY
₺--
|1 SMRTR to JPY
¥--
|1 SMRTR to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SMRTR to RUB
₽--
|1 SMRTR to INR
₹--
|1 SMRTR to IDR
Rp--
|1 SMRTR to KRW
₩--
|1 SMRTR to PHP
₱--
|1 SMRTR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SMRTR to BRL
R$--
|1 SMRTR to CAD
C$--
|1 SMRTR to BDT
৳--
|1 SMRTR to NGN
₦--
|1 SMRTR to UAH
₴--
|1 SMRTR to VES
Bs--
|1 SMRTR to CLP
$--
|1 SMRTR to PKR
Rs--
|1 SMRTR to KZT
₸--
|1 SMRTR to THB
฿--
|1 SMRTR to TWD
NT$--
|1 SMRTR to AED
د.إ--
|1 SMRTR to CHF
Fr--
|1 SMRTR to HKD
HK$--
|1 SMRTR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SMRTR to MXN
$--
|1 SMRTR to PLN
zł--
|1 SMRTR to RON
лв--
|1 SMRTR to SEK
kr--
|1 SMRTR to BGN
лв--
|1 SMRTR to HUF
Ft--
|1 SMRTR to CZK
Kč--
|1 SMRTR to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SMRTR to ILS
₪--