What is SmartNFT (SMARTNFT)

SmartNFT is part of the world's first blockchain mobile security network, used by LOX Network and brings a revolutionary proof-of-ownership use case to NFTs. SmartNFT is an NFT representation of the user and records this data to the XRP ledger; it also powers the SmartNFT marketplace to buy, sell and trade the artwork that is paired to the user profile NFT QR code and displayed on your device lock screen, making it easy to track ownership on the LOX Network mobile or web app

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) Resource Official Website

SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMARTNFT token's extensive tokenomics now!