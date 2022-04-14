SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) Tokenomics
SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) Information
SmartNFT is part of the world's first blockchain mobile security network, used by LOX Network and brings a revolutionary proof-of-ownership use case to NFTs.
SmartNFT is an NFT representation of the user and records this data to the XRP ledger; it also powers the SmartNFT marketplace to buy, sell and trade the artwork that is paired to the user profile NFT QR code and displayed on your device lock screen, making it easy to track ownership on the LOX Network mobile or web app
Understanding the tokenomics of SmartNFT (SMARTNFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMARTNFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMARTNFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SMARTNFT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.