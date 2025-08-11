What is Smidge (SMIDGE)

Hi im Smidge, PEPE is my BETA Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Smidge decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Smidge – the one and only coin for all frens. Free, open, and frank communication is the key of building a strong, cooperative and selfless community. Our main goal is achieve that and build an Smidge Community army to make it stated goals with ease. Community together like in ​the early days of crypto with ​PEPE being the driver. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Smidge (SMIDGE) Resource Official Website

Smidge (SMIDGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Smidge (SMIDGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMIDGE token's extensive tokenomics now!