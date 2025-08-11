Smidge Price (SMIDGE)
Smidge (SMIDGE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMIDGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Smidge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smidge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smidge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smidge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+30.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smidge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
+1.00%
+22.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hi im Smidge, PEPE is my BETA Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Smidge decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Smidge – the one and only coin for all frens. Free, open, and frank communication is the key of building a strong, cooperative and selfless community. Our main goal is achieve that and build an Smidge Community army to make it stated goals with ease. Community together like in the early days of crypto with PEPE being the driver. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced.
Understanding the tokenomics of Smidge (SMIDGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMIDGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
