Smidge (SMIDGE) Information

Hi im Smidge, PEPE is my BETA

Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Smidge decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Smidge – the one and only coin for all frens.

Free, open, and frank communication is the key of building a strong, cooperative and selfless community. Our main goal is achieve that and build an Smidge Community army to make it stated goals with ease. Community together like in ​the early days of crypto with ​PEPE being the driver.

No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced.