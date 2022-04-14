SmileAI (SMILE) Tokenomics
SmileAI (SMILE) Information
SmileAI is a unique project that uses advanced AI and blockchain technology to spread happiness and laughter.
Our goal is simple: to make people smile and promote positivity in the digital age.
Using cutting-edge AI, we generate jokes and uplifting content, all accessible through a user-friendly interface. Blockchain ensures transparency, and our $SMILE token facilitates engagement and rewards users for spreading joy.
Our community actively contributes jokes, and top contributors earn tokens, creating a collaborative and cheerful environment.
SmileAI (SMILE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SmileAI (SMILE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SmileAI (SMILE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SmileAI (SMILE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMILE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMILE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
