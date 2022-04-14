Discover key insights into SmileAI (SMILE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SmileAI (SMILE) Information

SmileAI is a unique project that uses advanced AI and blockchain technology to spread happiness and laughter.

Our goal is simple: to make people smile and promote positivity in the digital age.

Using cutting-edge AI, we generate jokes and uplifting content, all accessible through a user-friendly interface. Blockchain ensures transparency, and our $SMILE token facilitates engagement and rewards users for spreading joy.

Our community actively contributes jokes, and top contributors earn tokens, creating a collaborative and cheerful environment.