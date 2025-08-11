Smiley Coin Price (SMILEY)
Smiley Coin (SMILEY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMILEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Smiley Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smiley Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smiley Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smiley Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+38.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+44.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smiley Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
+0.49%
+16.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Smiley is the face that means business. The face of serious money. What makes your project unique? Smiley have been tweeted by Elon Musk, Changpeng ''CZ'' Zhao, Britney spears, Jimmy Fallon and Snoop Dogg History of your project. Smiley! 🙂 ✅ Audit ✅ SAFU ✅ KYC 😊 Renounced Contract 😊 No Team Tokens 😊 No Private Sale 😊 0% Tax 😊 Huge Marketing Smiley Faces have been tweeted by Elon Musk, Britney Spears, Jimmy Fallon, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Snoop Dogg! Smiley Face is the face of serious money! Don't miss out on this one...it's going to be big. What’s next for your project? list on coingecko What can your token be used for? investment
Understanding the tokenomics of Smiley Coin (SMILEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMILEY token's extensive tokenomics now!
