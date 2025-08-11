Smog Price (SMOG)
Smog (SMOG) is currently trading at 0.01094716 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SMOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMOG price information.
During today, the price change of Smog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smog to USD was $ +0.0014533362.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smog to USD was $ +0.0010086647.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smog to USD was $ +0.000820030283362627.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014533362
|+13.28%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010086647
|+9.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000820030283362627
|+8.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Smog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
+0.33%
+13.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smog | One Meme Coin To Rule Them All Launching on the Solana blockchain, the mighty Smog reigns supreme over the crypto battlefield, incinerating all foes. As the dragon fire blazes, the greatest airdrop in history picks up speed. No other coin can withstand the fiery flames of Smog. Buy, trade, and stake $SMOG to earn airdrop points and join Smog in its quest to vanquish enemies! With a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens, Smog's tokenomics are designed to deliver the greatest SOL airdrop of all time, allocating 35% of the supply for airdrop rewards. The remaining distribution includes 50% for marketing, 10% reserved for centralized exchange (CEX) launches, and 5% for decentralized exchange (DEX) launch. Smog’s airdrop is facilitated by Zealy.io. By registering with Zealy, the community can earn airdrop points by engaging with Smog's social media, participating in quests, and through on-chain activity: buying, holding, and staking.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Smog (SMOG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMOG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SMOG to VND
₫288.0745154
|1 SMOG to AUD
A$0.0167491548
|1 SMOG to GBP
￡0.0081008984
|1 SMOG to EUR
€0.009305086
|1 SMOG to USD
$0.01094716
|1 SMOG to MYR
RM0.0463064868
|1 SMOG to TRY
₺0.4458778268
|1 SMOG to JPY
¥1.60923252
|1 SMOG to ARS
ARS$14.48035589
|1 SMOG to RUB
₽0.8710655212
|1 SMOG to INR
₹0.9579859716
|1 SMOG to IDR
Rp176.5670720548
|1 SMOG to KRW
₩15.1832730336
|1 SMOG to PHP
₱0.62398812
|1 SMOG to EGP
￡E.0.5263394528
|1 SMOG to BRL
R$0.0594430788
|1 SMOG to CAD
C$0.0149976092
|1 SMOG to BDT
৳1.3283283944
|1 SMOG to NGN
₦16.7643713524
|1 SMOG to UAH
₴0.4523366512
|1 SMOG to VES
Bs1.4231308
|1 SMOG to CLP
$10.57495656
|1 SMOG to PKR
Rs3.1028630304
|1 SMOG to KZT
₸5.9077443656
|1 SMOG to THB
฿0.3538122112
|1 SMOG to TWD
NT$0.3269916692
|1 SMOG to AED
د.إ0.0401760772
|1 SMOG to CHF
Fr0.008757728
|1 SMOG to HKD
HK$0.0858257344
|1 SMOG to MAD
.د.م0.0989623264
|1 SMOG to MXN
$0.2032887612
|1 SMOG to PLN
zł0.0397381908
|1 SMOG to RON
лв0.0474012028
|1 SMOG to SEK
kr0.104545378
|1 SMOG to BGN
лв0.0182817572
|1 SMOG to HUF
Ft3.70835045
|1 SMOG to CZK
Kč0.2290145872
|1 SMOG to KWD
د.ك0.0033388838
|1 SMOG to ILS
₪0.0375487588