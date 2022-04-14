Smog (SMOG) Tokenomics
Smog (SMOG) Information
Smog | One Meme Coin To Rule Them All
Launching on the Solana blockchain, the mighty Smog reigns supreme over the crypto battlefield, incinerating all foes. As the dragon fire blazes, the greatest airdrop in history picks up speed. No other coin can withstand the fiery flames of Smog. Buy, trade, and stake $SMOG to earn airdrop points and join Smog in its quest to vanquish enemies!
With a total supply of 1.4 billion tokens, Smog's tokenomics are designed to deliver the greatest SOL airdrop of all time, allocating 35% of the supply for airdrop rewards. The remaining distribution includes 50% for marketing, 10% reserved for centralized exchange (CEX) launches, and 5% for decentralized exchange (DEX) launch.
Smog’s airdrop is facilitated by Zealy.io. By registering with Zealy, the community can earn airdrop points by engaging with Smog's social media, participating in quests, and through on-chain activity: buying, holding, and staking.
Smog (SMOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smog (SMOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Smog (SMOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Smog (SMOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMOG's tokenomics, explore SMOG token's live price!
SMOG Price Prediction
Want to know where SMOG might be heading? Our SMOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.