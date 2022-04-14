SmokinCat (SMCT) Information

SmokinCat is a meme token on the Solana blockchain where digital culture meets real-world street art. Inspired by the wild creativity of internet memes and the rebellious spirit of graffiti, SmokinCat injects a fresh twist into the crypto scene. All artwork is crafted by our talented in-house developer and artist, Marc Craig, merging vibrant visuals with innovative blockchain technology.

