What is Smol Su (SU)

What is the project about? Smol Su jus wanna be CT famous What makes your project unique? Smol Su is a Smolting meme based off of Zhu Su the co founder of 3 arrows capital, a first of its kind mover in the space. History of your project. Smol Su is a Smolting meme based off of Zhu Su the co founder of 3 arrows capital. Launched on 4/30 with a mission to become CT Famous What’s next for your project? As Smol Su continues his mission to become CT Famous we can expect more partnerships and marketing. What can your token be used for? To help Smol Su get CT famous!

Smol Su (SU) Resource Official Website

Smol Su (SU) Tokenomics

