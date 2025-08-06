What is Smudge Lord (SMUDGE)

Smudge ($SMUDGE) is a new ERC20 token based on the popular meme of Smudge Lord the table cat. Smudge's rise to fame came when a video of him was combined with a moment from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feauturing Taylor Armstrong. From there a meme legend was born and has been used globally ever since! Tokenomics: Smudge is a decentralized token with 0% Tax with a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000. What this means is Smudge is able to be traded at a 0% buy and sell tax through a DEX on Uniswap. At launch, Smudge burned over 28 eth in liquidity and the contract was renounced. Community: Smudge is a purely community driven project. The main goal of Smudge is to bring people together, share in the fun of the meme, and have fun. Use Case: Smudge is a meme coin intended purely for entertainment. Users can hold it as a collectible or traded as they desire. $SMUDGE has no association with the real Smudge Lord but does look to pay homage to an amazing meme and kitty.

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Resource Official Website

Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Tokenomics

