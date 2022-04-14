Smudge Lord (SMUDGE) Information

Smudge ($SMUDGE) is a new ERC20 token based on the popular meme of Smudge Lord the table cat. Smudge's rise to fame came when a video of him was combined with a moment from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feauturing Taylor Armstrong. From there a meme legend was born and has been used globally ever since!

Tokenomics:

Smudge is a decentralized token with 0% Tax with a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000. What this means is Smudge is able to be traded at a 0% buy and sell tax through a DEX on Uniswap. At launch, Smudge burned over 28 eth in liquidity and the contract was renounced.

Community:

Smudge is a purely community driven project. The main goal of Smudge is to bring people together, share in the fun of the meme, and have fun.

Use Case:

Smudge is a meme coin intended purely for entertainment. Users can hold it as a collectible or traded as they desire.

$SMUDGE has no association with the real Smudge Lord but does look to pay homage to an amazing meme and kitty.