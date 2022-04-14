SnailBrook (SNAIL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SnailBrook (SNAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SnailBrook (SNAIL) Information

What is the project about? -SnailBrook, has been launched onto the cryptocurrency scene with a heart, and prepares to unveil its ambitious plans for the future. The memecoin, founded by visionary entrepreneur Finn, is set to unify the realm of cryptocurrencies and emerge as a symbol of hope, egalitarianism, and boundless potential.

What makes your project unique? Snailbrook unites all meme coins, creating a new wave in the industry where collaboration of projects, data, and effort work in everyone's favor.

History of your project.

  • We are brand new launched project with bootstrapped funds and in a fully fair launch which means there are no VCs, no team tokens.

What’s next for your project?

  • We are set to begin our airdrop phase to meme communities as well as listing on some very prominent centralized exchanges soon, as we work through our roadmap.

What can your token be used for? Toke Utility will be unveiled in Phase 2.

Official Website:
https://snailbrook.ai/

SnailBrook (SNAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SnailBrook (SNAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 334.33K
Total Supply:
$ 82.37B
Circulating Supply:
$ 82.37B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 334.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00042588
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000297
Current Price:
$ 0
SnailBrook (SNAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SnailBrook (SNAIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SNAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SNAIL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SNAIL's tokenomics, explore SNAIL token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.