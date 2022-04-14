Snake (SNK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Snake (SNK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Snake (SNK) Information SNAKE is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of BNB SNAKE is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people’s trust in the market, BNB SNAKE aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. Official Website: https://snake.homes/ Whitepaper: https://wpp.snake.homes/ Buy SNK Now!

Snake (SNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snake (SNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M Total Supply: $ 83.46M $ 83.46M $ 83.46M Circulating Supply: $ 83.46M $ 83.46M $ 83.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.10M $ 1.10M $ 1.10M All-Time High: $ 0.592266 $ 0.592266 $ 0.592266 All-Time Low: $ 0.01287783 $ 0.01287783 $ 0.01287783 Current Price: $ 0.0131875 $ 0.0131875 $ 0.0131875 Learn more about Snake (SNK) price

Snake (SNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Snake (SNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNK's tokenomics, explore SNK token's live price!

