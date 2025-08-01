SNAP Price ($NAP)
SNAP ($NAP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.84M USD. $NAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $NAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $NAP price information.
During today, the price change of SNAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SNAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SNAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SNAP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SNAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.38%
-7.81%
-6.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNAP is a token launched by an artist, Kero. The name SNAP was selected in honor of their original meme character Coco, a crocodile drawn in the style of iconic meme character Pepe the Frog.
