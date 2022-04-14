SnapSite is a no-code website builder with a native Web3 layer on Solana. The solution generates pages and sections (layout, structure, and base content) with the help of AI, while also providing the user with an automatically created Solana wallet. With this wallet, the user can create a token through integration with Bonk.fun, activate a trading widget (Jupiter) directly on the website, and, if desired, publish the project on a template marketplace. In this marketplace, each sale is settled on-chain: part is paid as royalties to the creator, credited to their website wallet, and part is used to purchase and burn the $SNAPSITE token. There is also the option to keep the website private for an on-chain fee. The focus is on offering fast website generation, custom subdomains, and monetization and tokenization tools without the need for programming.

SnapSite is a no-code website builder with a native Web3 layer on Solana. The solution generates pages and sections (layout, structure, and base content) with the help of AI, while also providing the user with an automatically created Solana wallet. With this wallet, the user can create a token through integration with Bonk.fun, activate a trading widget (Jupiter) directly on the website, and, if desired, publish the project on a template marketplace. In this marketplace, each sale is settled on-chain: part is paid as royalties to the creator, credited to their website wallet, and part is used to purchase and burn the $SNAPSITE token. There is also the option to keep the website private for an on-chain fee. The focus is on offering fast website generation, custom subdomains, and monetization and tokenization tools without the need for programming.