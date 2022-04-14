SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) Tokenomics
SnapSite is a no-code website builder with a native Web3 layer on Solana. The solution generates pages and sections (layout, structure, and base content) with the help of AI, while also providing the user with an automatically created Solana wallet. With this wallet, the user can create a token through integration with Bonk.fun, activate a trading widget (Jupiter) directly on the website, and, if desired, publish the project on a template marketplace. In this marketplace, each sale is settled on-chain: part is paid as royalties to the creator, credited to their website wallet, and part is used to purchase and burn the $SNAPSITE token. There is also the option to keep the website private for an on-chain fee. The focus is on offering fast website generation, custom subdomains, and monetization and tokenization tools without the need for programming.
SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SNAP SITE AI (SNAPSITE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNAPSITE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNAPSITE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
