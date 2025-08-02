What is Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER)

Snardler isn’t just a meme, he’s real. Listed as “Snardler Wormfriend” in Hedz by Matt Furie (#517 on OpenSea), and now featured in Matt’s upcoming book Cortex Vortex, teased by the editor on Instagram @beuys_on_sale. From NFT to printed lore, Snardler is officially part of the story. Friend? Villain? No one knows. But he’s here. And he’s not going anywhere. You can try to join his world… or just let him slide into yours.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNARDLER token's extensive tokenomics now!