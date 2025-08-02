Snardler Wormfriend Price (SNARDLER)
Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 22.13K USD. SNARDLER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SNARDLER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNARDLER price information.
During today, the price change of Snardler Wormfriend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Snardler Wormfriend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Snardler Wormfriend to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Snardler Wormfriend to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+16.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Snardler Wormfriend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.27%
-7.37%
-22.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Snardler isn’t just a meme, he’s real. Listed as “Snardler Wormfriend” in Hedz by Matt Furie (#517 on OpenSea), and now featured in Matt’s upcoming book Cortex Vortex, teased by the editor on Instagram @beuys_on_sale. From NFT to printed lore, Snardler is officially part of the story. Friend? Villain? No one knows. But he’s here. And he’s not going anywhere. You can try to join his world… or just let him slide into yours.
Understanding the tokenomics of Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNARDLER token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
