Snibbu Price (SNIBBU)
Snibbu (SNIBBU) is currently trading at 0.00195203 USD with a market cap of $ 821.20K USD. SNIBBU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Snibbu to USD was $ -0.000216953134846994.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Snibbu to USD was $ +0.0021719496.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Snibbu to USD was $ +0.0001996126.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Snibbu to USD was $ +0.0007244381837884714.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000216953134846994
|-10.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021719496
|+111.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001996126
|+10.23%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0007244381837884714
|+59.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Snibbu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
-10.00%
-25.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Snibbu, Made by a experienced team in Defi, is looking to take its rightful place amongst other “Blue-Chip” Meme coins. Through aggressive shilling and marketing campaign & a strong community, we’re going to Crab our way to the top. Snibbu belongs in pepeverse storyline as one of most memable characters and snibbu memes will put smile on holders face. We’re not in favor of the bears nor the bulls. Snibbu rules the market, controlling the bulls and the bears. It is the hero of defi we all need. Snibbu lives in the Ethereum blockchain. The center of all defi shenanigans. In here, Snibbu can build an army of fierce side walking crabs. Snibbu has no tax and liquidity pool is burnt, Snibbu lives forever.
