Snibbu the Crab (SNIBBU) Information

We have taken over all 3 projects of the market memes - SNIBBU, DODO and BOBO - they're a very strong meme within the crypto industry as they're always relevant to the market price action - upwards momentum (MUMU), downwards momentum (BOBO), sideways (SNIBBU) and crazy events (DODO).

We are aiming at building a very strong community across all 3 tokens and we are working with the very well established team of MUMU to weave in our narrative and provide a welcoming platform for anyone new to crypto, as well as OGs.