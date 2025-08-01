SNIFF Price ($SNIFF)
SNIFF ($SNIFF) is currently trading at 0.00017369 USD with a market cap of $ 168.44K USD. $SNIFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $SNIFF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $SNIFF price information.
During today, the price change of SNIFF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SNIFF to USD was $ +0.0000233706.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SNIFF to USD was $ -0.0000684462.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SNIFF to USD was $ +0.0000488858196453178.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000233706
|+13.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000684462
|-39.40%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000488858196453178
|+39.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of SNIFF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memecoin on SOLANA
