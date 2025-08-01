What is SNIFFS (SNIFFS)

SNIFFS is an AI-powered gossip platform designed for anonymous information sharing, combining entertainment with community-driven intelligence. It allows users to submit gossip anonymously, with AI filtering out irrelevant content and ranking submissions based on engagement and relevance. The most significant and relevant gossip is pushed to an autonomous Twitter agent, which shares updates and responds to user mentions, facilitating real-time interaction. Beyond entertainment, SNIFFS functions as a due diligence platform, leveraging an advanced AI analysis infrastructure and an extensive database to provide insights on projects and individuals. The platform integrates an onchain AI agent that automatically tracks and organizes discussions, ensuring access to trending news within the Web3 ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Resource Official Website

SNIFFS (SNIFFS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SNIFFS (SNIFFS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNIFFS token's extensive tokenomics now!