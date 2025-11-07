Snorter (SNORT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Snorter (SNORT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Snorter (SNORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snorter (SNORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.11M $ 9.11M $ 9.11M Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.11M $ 9.11M $ 9.11M All-Time High: $ 0.087519 $ 0.087519 $ 0.087519 All-Time Low: $ 0.02631032 $ 0.02631032 $ 0.02631032 Current Price: $ 0.03640418 $ 0.03640418 $ 0.03640418 Learn more about Snorter (SNORT) price Buy SNORT Now!

Snorter (SNORT) Information Snorter Bot is a Telegram-native trading bot designed to simplify and accelerate on-chain trading. It allows users to execute swaps, limit orders, snipes, and copy trades directly within Telegram, removing the need for external wallets or browser extensions. Built for performance and security, Snorter delivers low-fee, MEV-protected trades with built-in scam detection. The $SNORT token powers the ecosystem, providing holders with access to premium bot features, staking rewards, and governance rights. Snorter Bot is a Telegram-native trading bot designed to simplify and accelerate on-chain trading. It allows users to execute swaps, limit orders, snipes, and copy trades directly within Telegram, removing the need for external wallets or browser extensions. Built for performance and security, Snorter delivers low-fee, MEV-protected trades with built-in scam detection. The $SNORT token powers the ecosystem, providing holders with access to premium bot features, staking rewards, and governance rights. Official Website: https://snortertoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://snortertoken.com/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf

Snorter (SNORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Snorter (SNORT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNORT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNORT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNORT's tokenomics, explore SNORT token's live price!

SNORT Price Prediction Want to know where SNORT might be heading? Our SNORT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNORT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!