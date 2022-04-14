Snowman (SNOW) Tokenomics
👉 Snowman: The Heartbeat of Ice Meme Launchpad
From its inception, Snowman Meme Coin was envisioned to be more than just a token; it was destined to be the cornerstone of the Ice Meme Launchpad. We embarked on this journey with a vision but were unprepared for the extraordinary saga Snowman would unfold.
Now, Snowman is more than just a part of the Ice Meme Launchpad; it's its essence. Reflecting our initial aspirations, Snowman has become the compass guiding our journey through the ever-evolving meme coin realm, showcasing the limitless possibilities within this vibrant crypto universe.
As we forge ahead, we invite you to be part of this historic venture, crafting the future of meme coins, just as we imagined from the start.
👉 Meme Coins Launch Structure
Every launch in our ecosystem is structured to foster sustainability and growth. Each involves two liquidity pools: one pairing SNOW (Snowman) and the other Ethereum (ETH) with the new meme coin. The 50% ETH – NEW_MEME and 50% SNOW – NEW_MEME allocation creates a balanced platform suitable for both seasoned and new traders.
A key element of our strategy is the 101-year lock on both liquidity pools, ensuring long-term ecosystem stability. With each launch, the circulating SNOW supply is methodically reduced, vital for maintaining the health and longevity of our meme coin ecosystem and securing a thriving future for all involved.
Snowman (SNOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Snowman (SNOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Snowman (SNOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Snowman (SNOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SNOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SNOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
