What is SNP500 (SNP500)

SNP500 – The Token of Tokens The Ultimate Revolution in Passive Income & Cross-Chain Rewards • Earn top meme coins just by holding – passive income on autopilot • Rewards are generated from a 5% buy/sell tax and distributed directly to holders • Hold 30,000+ tokens to start receiving payouts. The more you hold, the more you earn, with increasing boosts the longer you hold • Built for sustainability & growth – a crypto index fund for the people • Transparent tokenomics, rapid rewards, and a mission to take the crypto market to the next level Join the movement. Hold. Earn. Multiply.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SNP500 (SNP500) Resource Official Website

SNP500 (SNP500) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SNP500 (SNP500) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNP500 token's extensive tokenomics now!