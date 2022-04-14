Social Edge (SEDGE) Tokenomics
Aimed at investors looking to improve their data collection and enhance their trading experience, Social Edge has build an AI-powered Browser Extension and Telegram bot to filter and assess token data and X / Twitter insights and enable investors to quickly act on gathered data. As such, our v1 product, while subject to continuous changes and additions, offers investors a tool to enhance their trading performance, providing the following functionalities:
Trend Analysis: Analyzes how many 'calls' and 'supporters' a certain token associated to a hashtag or cashtag has received, and by who. Enables traders to be optimally informed before making decisions
Token Analysis: Analyzes key token data, safety and provides information (i.e. Social Links) of tokens associated to used hashtags or cashtags in a respective Twitter/X post
Instant Trading: Click on a used hashtag or cashtag and automatically be pointed to your favourite sniper bot in Telegram (i.e. BananaGun, Maestro)
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SEDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SEDGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.