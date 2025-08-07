What is Social Swap (SST)

Socialswap.io is a decentralized exchange based on the tron blockchain, aiming to provide fast & small fee trades due to a bigger provided liquity on the dex. The native token of the platform is $SST (Socialswap Token) and can be used for various usecases, such as the solo staking pool, various community pools (Meetup & Travel ,Merch/Beverage Rewards ) & more. Focus of the whole project is very community based on: Feedback, Meetup/Events, Livecalls & more. You can also see that factor in the 10% referral reward that you can gain. Security Audits: -Certik -Turingpoint Upcoming features very soon: -Aggregator trades -Limit order trades -$SST Solo Auto staking Pool

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Social Swap (SST) Resource Official Website

Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Social Swap (SST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SST token's extensive tokenomics now!