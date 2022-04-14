Social Swap (SST) Tokenomics
Socialswap.io is a decentralized exchange based on the tron blockchain, aiming to provide fast & small fee trades due to a bigger provided liquity on the dex.
The native token of the platform is $SST (Socialswap Token) and can be used for various usecases, such as the solo staking pool, various community pools (Meetup & Travel ,Merch/Beverage Rewards ) & more.
Focus of the whole project is very community based on: Feedback, Meetup/Events, Livecalls & more. You can also see that factor in the 10% referral reward that you can gain.
Security Audits: -Certik -Turingpoint
Upcoming features very soon: -Aggregator trades -Limit order trades -$SST Solo Auto staking Pool
Understanding the tokenomics of Social Swap (SST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.