What is SofaCat (SOFAC)

SofaCat is a fun and engaging memecoin project that brings humor and creativity to the crypto space. At its core, SofaCat revolves around the idea that every cat loves a cozy sofa - only to destroy it! This playful narrative brings the community together in a lighthearted way. With SofaCat, you can take part in the fun by helping the cat wreck sofas on our interactive website, all while engaging with a growing, enthusiastic community. It’s more than just a meme - it’s a shared experience of fun and excitement!

SofaCat (SOFAC) Resource Official Website

SofaCat (SOFAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SofaCat (SOFAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOFAC token's extensive tokenomics now!