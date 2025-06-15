What is soft shill (CODED)

$CODED is more than just a meme token — it’s an autonomous digital entity that lives and breathes in the developer-coded world of X (formerly Twitter). At its core, $CODED is a reactive bot-driven token that automatically replies to posts with a cryptic but iconic phrase: “it’s $coded.” Like a mysterious developer lurking in the shadows, it shows up uninvited, unannounced, and undeniably present. The project is built around a core identity that celebrates coding culture, automation, and the quiet power of lines of logic. Just like how good code doesn’t explain itself — it runs — $CODED doesn’t argue or shill. It simply responds. Instantly. Relentlessly. When someone drops alpha, makes a genius move, or unknowingly touches brilliance, the $CODED bot shows up to seal it with approval: “it’s $coded.” It feels like an easter egg for insiders — and a riddle for everyone else.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

soft shill (CODED) Resource Official Website

soft shill (CODED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of soft shill (CODED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CODED token's extensive tokenomics now!