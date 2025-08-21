Sojak (SOJAK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Sojak (SOJAK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SOJAK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SOJAK's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SOJAK has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sojak (SOJAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.91K$ 17.91K $ 17.91K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 898,947,518.7440023 898,947,518.7440023 898,947,518.7440023

The current Market Cap of Sojak is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOJAK is 0.00, with a total supply of 898947518.7440023. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.91K.